500 Crore Wedding! India's Most Expensive Wedding

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The wedding of former Karnataka Minister Janardhana Reddy's daughter cost more than Rs 500 crores (more than 6 million US dollars), making it one of the priciest weddings in India.

Weddings are a grand celebration in India. The whole wedding festivities go on for days which involves considerable expenditure. One of India's most expensive weddings was when former Karnataka Minister Janardhana Reddy spent over Rs 500 crores for his daughter's marriage.



The wedding of Brahmani (Upper Caste), daughter of Janardhana Reddy, was celebrated on November 6, 2016. Roughly 50,000 guests attended the five-day wedding. More than 1500 rooms at Bengaluru's five- and three-star hotels were reserved for the event.

Forty opulent bullock carts carried the guests inside after receiving them at the gate. The art directors of Bollywood have built numerous temple complexes in the Vijayanagara architectural style. The eating area's layout was motivated by a Bellary village. Fifteen helicopters and around 2000 taxis were contracted to carry guests.

Mostly in Indian villages, the groom's family typically asks the bride's family to pay the entire wedding cost along with cash or other gifts.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram