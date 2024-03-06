Traffic Accident Kills 6, Injures 38 On Kabul-Kandahar Highway

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A deadly traffic incident on the Kabul-Kandahar highway left 6 dead and 38 injured, according to the local authorities.

The accident occurred unexpectedly yesterday in the Nani area, near the city of Ghazni, along the Kabul-Kandahar highway. Local authorities state that the injured were promptly transferred to medical facilities in Ghazni city, with the health condition of several victims deemed critical.

This incident adds to a series of similar accidents that have plagued various highways across the country, claiming lives and causing injuries.

Afghanistan's roads have long been notorious for their accident-prone nature, attributed largely to factors such as driver recklessness, road defects, and excessive speeding.

Despite such tragic events, there remains a lack of awareness and adherence to traffic rules among many drivers in the country.

The authorities continue to grapple with the challenge of enforcing traffic regulations and improving road safety measures to prevent further loss of life on Afghanistan's highways.

Both authorities and citizens must work together towards fostering a culture of responsible driving and ensuring safer road conditions across the nation.

As Afghanistan strives for progress and development, addressing the issues of road safety and promoting awareness about traffic rules and precautions must remain a priority to prevent future tragedies.

