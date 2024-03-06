UN Reports 24 Confirmed Attacks On Taliban Without Major Territorial Shifts

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The UN Secretary-General reports that the Freedom Front carried out 24 attacks on the Taliban between November 1, 2023, and January 10, this year. However, Antonio Guterres noted in his report that these armed opponents haven't posed major territorial challenges to the Taliban.

The UN Office in Afghanistan, on Wednesday, March 6, released the Secretary-General's quarterly report on the situation in Afghanistan.

Antonio Guterres also described assessing the capabilities of anti-Taliban military forces as“difficult” due to the lack of verifiable claims about their attacks on social media.

Nonetheless, he confirmed that the Freedom Front continued its assassinations and“small-scale attacks” against Taliban forces. The report indicates these attacks have expanded from rural to urban areas.

Mr. Guterres mentioned four Freedom Front attacks in Pul-e Khumri, four in Kabul, one in Kandahar, one in Aybak, and one in Samangan in his report.

According to the UN Secretary-General, these attacks occurred between November 1 of the past year and January 10 of this year.

The report highlights the National Resistance Front, which had the most activities in Panjshir and conducted no attacks in its traditional base, Panjshir.

Guterres notes that other armed groups opposed to the Taliban have also claimed existence and attacks on Taliban forces, but none of these reports have been confirmed.

The UN Secretary-General writes in his report that the continued implementation of Taliban policies violating the rights of Afghan women and men is alarming.

Antonio Guterres asks the Taliban government to halt corporal punishment, which violates Afghanistan's commitments under the United Nations Convention against Torture.

