Accenture To Acquire Edtech Leader Udacity To Accelerate Capabilities Of Accenture Learnvantage

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Udacity, a digital education pioneer with deep expertise in the development and delivery of proprietary technology courses that blend the flexibility of online learning with the benefits of human instruction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Udacity's team of more than 230 professionals will join Accenture LearnVantage, also announced today, which provides Accenture's clients with comprehensive technology learning and training services that will help them reskill and upskill their people in technology, data and AI to reinvent their organizations and achieve greater business value.

Udacity is recognized for its cutting-edge learning approach that emphasizes the acquisition of practitioner-level technical skills. The acquisition will bring to Accenture Udacity's capabilities in integrating proprietary content, expert services and scalable learning technology while seamlessly bridging the gap between online education and workplace relevance.

Since its founding in 2011, Udacity has evolved from primarily consumer-focused to a talent transformation platform bringing customer value creation through career development in AI and tech. Through its highly regarded network of more than 1,400 experts and a vast library of exclusive content co-created with industry leaders, Udacity has served more than 21 million registered learners in 195 countries, providing localized course offerings in multiple languages, including English, Arabic, Korean and Spanish. In a crowded market, Udacity has differentiated itself through its combination of high-quality content and 'human in the loop' learning, coupled with an outcome-focused approach.

“The rise of generative AI represents one of the most transformative changes in how work gets done and is driving a growing need for enterprises to train and upskill people in cloud, data and AI as they build their digital core and reinvent their enterprises,” said Kishore Durg, global lead of Accenture LearnVantage.“The addition of Udacity to Accenture LearnVantage will enable us to bring Accenture's deep capabilities as a world-class learning organization to clients at scale, helping them build the skills of their people to achieve greater business value.”

“As we join forces with Accenture, we are thrilled to embark on this next chapter of our journey. Together, we are dedicated to delivering impactful and cutting-edge tech education that enables individuals and organizations to unlock their potential,” said Kai Roemmelt, CEO of Udacity.“This combined with Accenture's world-class expertise and global footprint will allow us to reach even more learners and amplify our impact, empowering millions to thrive in the digital economy.”

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including required antitrust clearances.

