Modi Must Push For Green Investments In J&K

At a time when installation of smart meters is being severely criticized in J&K and people have to pay huge electricity bills, PM's Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana will be a game changer in J&K in the coming years. The BJP lead Govt at the Centre seems focussed on free or subsidized electricity.



To popularize this centrally sponsored scheme at the grassroots level, the village Panchayats and municipalities

will be incentivized to promote rooftop solar systems in their respective jurisdictions. This scheme according to experts will lead to more massive decrease in the power bills and will also ensure employment generation as well.



“From substantive subsidies, which will be given directly to people's bank accounts, to heavily concessional bank loans, the Central Government will ensure that there is no cost burden on the people. All stakeholders will be integrated into a National Online Portal which will further convenience,”

PM Modi said in another post on X

Rs 18000 annual savings

While presenting the interim budget, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the 10 million beneficiaries of this new scheme would be able to get 300 units of free power through the rooftop solar installations and this would result in an annual saving of

Rs15,000-18,0000 per year per family approximately.

The Union Finance Secretary T V Somanathan after the presentation of the budget also added that the government has provisioned

Rs10,000 crore for rooftop solar in the budget.



The Union Power Minister R K Singh

who also holds the charge of

New and Renewable on February 2nd

last month said the subsidy for rooftop solar installations had been hiked from 40 % to 60% under the new scheme. The Govt of India is planning to

implement this scheme through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) established by central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) designated for each state.

India's national statement at COP 28 th



Bhupender Yadav, the

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, while presenting India's national statement at COP 28 in Dubai on December 9th

2023, had said that India

has been at the forefront of supporting action-oriented steps at the global level in response to climate change.

He told the august gathering that the

Prime Minister of India,

Narendra Modi

gave a call to the world

to join Mission LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment

which

bears testimony to India's action-oriented approach.



He highlighted the

Green Credit Initiative

created

and the

historic

pact of

adoption of the Green Development Pact by the G20 nations as part of the New Delhi Declaration.

Union Minister also while throwing light on the GreenHouse Gas Emissions -GHG said that India has

finalized its Third National Communication based on GHG inventory of 2019 along with Initial Adaptation Communication.

“In our endeavour to decouple economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions, India has successfully reduced the emission intensity vis-à-vis its GDP by 33% between 2005 and 2019, thus achieving the initial NDC target for 2030, 11 years ahead of the scheduled time has also achieved 40% of electric installed capacity through non fossil fuel sources, nine years ahead of the target for 2030. Between 2017 and 2023, India has added around 100 GW of installed electric capacity, of which around 80% is attributed to non-fossil fuel-based resources”, The Union Minister added.

Green Investment in J&K

Planet earth

is facing several challenges like global warming, climate change, loss of biodiversity, deforestation, and pollution. This is more

severe in the

Himalayan region especially

Jammu & Kashmir.

The best investment in

J&K

is

to

invest

towards sustainable development. As PM Modi is already committed towards clean and green energy and massive budgetary allocations have been made in these sectors especially solar energy, wind energy, compressed biogas – CBG etc. I believe all these sectors have a huge scope in J&K as well as Ladakh. PM Modi must encourage investments in these sectors. Other sectors which will strengthen the green investment in J&K are sustainable

agriculture,

horticulture, floriculture , dairy , sheep and goat farming etc.



There is a great scope to invest in waste management and sustainable tourism as well.

It will create job opportunities in different sectors such as clean energy, green transportation, and sustainable tourism. The growth of this sector will also increase the demand for green jobs and will

create opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship in the sustainability sector. The sustainable agriculture or horticulture practices with least use of pesticides will promote soil health

and reduce land degradation. This will also strengthen our biodiversity, wildlife and all our natural ecosystems which are right now under severe threat.

As per the draft

Wind Power Policy

of Govt,

J&K has an installable wind energy potential of 5311 MW at 50m height and 5685 MW at 80m height

but not even 5 MW of electricity is generated in J&K from wind. On the contrary , 10,000 MW of electricity is generated from wind in Gujarat and Tamilnadu. Similarly from Dal lake weeds, horticulture and agriculture waste

large quantities of compressed biogas -CBG can be manufactured but this option has not been explored. Govt can seek huge investments in electric mobility, setting up eco lodges and setting up organic vegetable and fruit farms

Conclusion

Prime Minister Modi's slogans like

One sun, One world, One grid; One earth, One family, One future

has to be transformed into a reality. Infact, by doubling the budgetary allocation towards the solar energy sector and allocating huge funds for setting up compressed biogas plants or increasing electric mobility across India, the Govt has already started fulfilling its commitments.



At a time when

Kashmir valley is losing its fertile agricultural land to non-farm activities and our streams are getting over-exploited with mining and some are getting choked with solid and liquid waste, I see a dark future for Kashmir. At this crucial juncture, PM Modi can resolve these issues to help Jammu & Kashmir breathe for many centuries to come.



Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer

