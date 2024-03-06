Submit Property Returns By March 17 Or Face Action: J&K Govt Warns Employees

According to official sources, a significant number of employees have yet to meet the extended deadline for the submission of property details.

Initially, mandated by Circular No. 36-JK (GAD) of 2023 and subsequent notifications, all government employees in Jammu and Kashmir were required to file their property returns for 2023 on the PRS Portal by January 31, 2024, with an extension granted until February 27, 2024.

Despite the extended deadline, a worrying number of employees have failed to comply, raising concerns about widespread non-compliance with mandatory procedures.

To address this issue, the General Administration Department has provided a final opportunity for defaulting employees to rectify their non-compliance.“From March 3, 2024, until March 17, 2024, employees can utilize the online submission option on the PRS Portal to fulfill their obligations.

Employees who had registered on the portal but failed to submit their property returns are urged to do so during this stipulated period,”.“Additionally, unregistered employees must first register on the portal before submitting their returns. To ensure a smooth process, employees are advised to update their contact information on the CPIS portal to address any issues related to OTP”.

Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) have been tasked with facilitating this process, while any technical concerns can be directed to [email protected] for prompt resolution.

Controlling Officers and DDOs are reminded of their responsibility to ensure full compliance with property return filings within their respective establishments, with Administrative Departments overseeing progress and adherence to directives.

It is emphasised that adherence to the prescribed timeline is imperative for all employees to avoid potential repercussions under the law.

In a bid to streamline the process and make it more user-friendly, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has launched an online portal for filing annual property returns (PRS Portal) by every government employee, as mandated under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Servants Declaration of Assets Act and associated rules.

Under these regulations, every public servant is required to submit an annual return detailing all assets possessed by them and their family members.

This includes movable property exceeding two months' basic salary, with full particulars required for various assets such as cash balance, bank deposits, shares, debentures, jewellery, and household items.

Furthermore, public servants must promptly notify the prescribed authority of any acquisitions or transfers of movable property exceeding two months' basic salary in value.

Failure to adhere to these obligations may lead to legal action as per the provisions of the aforementioned Act and associated regulations.

