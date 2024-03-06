PM Modi's Srinagar Visit- Roll Number Slips To Be Treated As Passes For Students

Addressing media persons, IG Traffic said that starting from 4:00 AM until 7:00 PM on March 7, the traffic movement from Jehangir Chowk to Rambagh and Rajbagh to LD Hospital-Tulsi Bagh route will be restricted.



“Motorists travelling between Jehangir Chowk and Rambagh are advised to use alternative routes through interior roads, specifically the Rambagh-Hyderpora-Moominabad-Batmaloo road instead of the Solina-Magarmal Bagh axis,” said the IGP Traffic.

Also, traffic assistance points will be stationed at strategic locations to facilitate smooth movement along these routes, he added.

Similarly, motorists travelling from Radio Kashmir-Rajbagh and adjacent areas towards Solina-Rambagh are advised to take the M A/RR Road-Jehangir Chowk Batmaloo-Moominabad-Hyderpora route instead of the Rajbagh-Jawahar Nagar-LD Hospital-Tulsi Bagh Road axis.

Additionally, movement of vehicles from Panthachowk towards Sonwar and vice versa will be discouraged during this period.“Students appearing for examinations are urged to carry valid ID cards and roll number slips and to reach their examination centers before 8:30 AM and leave after 3:00 PM to avoid any inconvenience, with special arrangements made for them at traffic assistance points,” mentioned the IGP Traffic.

Furthermore, motorists are advised to avoid traveling on Gupkar road and instead use the Dalgate-Nehru park road to reach their destinations. Citizens are reminded to park their vehicles only at designated parking places to prevent congestion, as wrongly parked vehicles will be towed.

Moreover, in case of emergencies or assistance, citizens can contact the Traffic Police on the special service number (103).m, added the IGP Traffic.“The restrictions and advisories are implemented to ensure the safety and smooth functioning of traffic during the Prime Minister's visit to Srinagar,” he added

KU, CUK Postpone Exams Scheduled For Today

Meanwhile the University of Kashmir and Central University of Kashmir Wednesday postponed all exams that were scheduled to be held on March-07 (Thursday).

The Assistant Controller of Examinations of KU said that all the examinations of the university which are scheduled to be held on March-07-2024 stands postponed.

It said that the fresh dates shall be issued soon.

Meanwhile, CUK in a communique said,“The examinations scheduled for March-07-2024 postponed. The date for the examinations shall be notified separately.”

