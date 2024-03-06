(MENAFN- Baystreet)
NexGen Energy Ltd.
3/6/2024 10:15 AM EST
Ur-Energy Inc.
3/6/2024 10:09 AM EST
Kits Eyecare Ltd.
3/6/2024 10:00 AM EST
Fury Gold Mines Limited
3/6/2024 9:56 AM EST
Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.
3/6/2024 9:52 AM EST
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp
3/6/2024 9:47 AM EST
Enbridge Inc.
3/6/2024 9:42 AM EST
VersaBank
3/6/2024 9:37 AM EST
Avant Technologies Inc
3/5/2024 11:41 AM EST
BioVaxys Technology Corp
3/5/2024 11:34 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Stocks in Play
3/6/2024 - 10:45 AM EST - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. : Provided its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2023. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. Gross sales of $1.08 billion, an increase of $121.9 million or 12.7%. Revenue of $651.1 million, an increase of $10.2 million; Gross profit increased 7.5% to $181.5 million representing a gross margin of 27.9%; Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.0% to $46.5 million; Net income of $4.8 million, an increase of $9.4 million. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. shares T are trading up $0.04 at $4.92.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN06032024000212011056ID1107944837
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.