(MENAFN- Baystreet) NexGen Energy Ltd.

3/6/2024 10:15 AM EST

Ur-Energy Inc.3/6/2024 10:09 AM ESTKits Eyecare Ltd.3/6/2024 10:00 AM ESTFury Gold Mines Limited3/6/2024 9:56 AM ESTElse Nutrition Holdings Inc.3/6/2024 9:52 AM ESTMedicenna Therapeutics Corp3/6/2024 9:47 AM ESTEnbridge Inc.3/6/2024 9:42 AM ESTVersaBank3/6/2024 9:37 AM ESTAvant Technologies Inc3/5/2024 11:41 AM ESTBioVaxys Technology Corp3/5/2024 11:34 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Stocks in Play

3/6/2024 - 10:45 AM EST - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. : Provided its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2023. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. Gross sales of $1.08 billion, an increase of $121.9 million or 12.7%. Revenue of $651.1 million, an increase of $10.2 million; Gross profit increased 7.5% to $181.5 million representing a gross margin of 27.9%; Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.0% to $46.5 million; Net income of $4.8 million, an increase of $9.4 million. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. shares T are trading up $0.04 at $4.92.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks