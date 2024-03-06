               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Stocks In Play


3/6/2024 3:45:13 PM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) NexGen Energy Ltd.
3/6/2024 10:15 AM EST

  • Ur-Energy Inc.
    3/6/2024 10:09 AM EST
  • Kits Eyecare Ltd.
    3/6/2024 10:00 AM EST
  • Fury Gold Mines Limited
    3/6/2024 9:56 AM EST
  • Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.
    3/6/2024 9:52 AM EST
  • Medicenna Therapeutics Corp
    3/6/2024 9:47 AM EST
  • Enbridge Inc.
    3/6/2024 9:42 AM EST
  • VersaBank
    3/6/2024 9:37 AM EST
  • Avant Technologies Inc
    3/5/2024 11:41 AM EST
  • BioVaxys Technology Corp
    3/5/2024 11:34 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Wednesday, March 6, 2024

    Stocks in Play

    3/6/2024 - 10:45 AM EST - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. : Provided its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2023. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. Gross sales of $1.08 billion, an increase of $121.9 million or 12.7%. Revenue of $651.1 million, an increase of $10.2 million; Gross profit increased 7.5% to $181.5 million representing a gross margin of 27.9%; Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.0% to $46.5 million; Net income of $4.8 million, an increase of $9.4 million. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. shares T are trading up $0.04 at $4.92.





    • About Us
    • Contact Us
    • Advertise
    • License Our Content
    • Jobs
    • Disclaimer
    • Privacy Policy

    Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks

    MENAFN06032024000212011056ID1107944837


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search