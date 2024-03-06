Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital Launches Gujarat's Largest Skin Bank

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, March 7 (IANS) The Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday launched Gujarat's largest government skin bank, besides other advanced medical facilities.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel presided over the inauguration ceremony.

Rushikesh Patel, in his address, highlighted the initiatives as a testament to the collective efforts of the government, society, and philanthropic organisations in realising the vision of a "Developed Gujarat leading to Developed India by 2047".

The projects are expected to significantly elevate the level of healthcare services available to the citizens, reflecting a comprehensive approach to medical care and patient welfare, an official said.

The establishment of the skin bank, a collaborative effort with Rotary Club Kankaria, is for treating burn victims and patients requiring skin grafts due to various accidents.

The skin bank is poised to become a resource for the burns and plastic surgery department. Additionally, the inauguration featured the unveiling of a '128-slice GE CT scan' machine, worth around Rs 6.25 crore.

This addition is expected to reduce wait times for patients needing CT scans while providing high-resolution imaging capabilities for better diagnosis and treatment planning.

Other noteworthy projects introduced include a new patient facilitation centre at the OPD, constructed with the support of Bank of Baroda, and innovative patient golf cart services funded by Astra Foundation and Canara Bank, aimed at enhancing patient mobility within the hospital premises. A contribution from the Rotary Club Kankaria also saw the allocation of Rs 12 lakh towards developing a children's garden opposite the hospital.