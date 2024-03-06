(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Rebound from Tuesday Selloff

Equities Rise After Tuesday SelloffDow Slumps 400+Equities Fall Hard for Second DayDow Shrinks as Indexes Pull Back from Records Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, March 6, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Stocks Try to Rebound from Selloff AdvertismentU.S. stocks rose Wednesday, aided by recovering technology names after back-to-back losing sessions on Wall Street.The Dow Jones Industrials jumped 151.79 points to kick off Wednesday at 38,736.98.The S&P 500 gained 23.76 points to 5,102.41.The NASDAQ hiked 59.62 points to 15,999.21.CrowdStrike soared more than 17% on a top-and-bottom line beat for the latest quarter and a strong outlook. Palantir popped more than 4% after winning a significant army contract.In prepared remarks for appearances on Capitol Hill, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could lower interest rates this year. But the Fed chief said the bank is not immediately ready to cut the cost of borrowing money.While tech names rallied, Nordstrom tumbled more than 13% after warning of potential sales declines in 2024. Foot Locker, another retailer, lost more than 24% on weak guidance for full-year earnings.Prices for the 10-year Treasury bounced, lowering yields to 4.12% from Tuesday's 4.14%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices gathered $1.72 to $79.87 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices progressed $7.20 to $2,149.10.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks