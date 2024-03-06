(MENAFN- Baystreet) Atkins-Realis (SNC), Mawson at 52-Week Highs on News

CIBC at 52-week High on News Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) hit a new 52-week high of $66.43 Wednesday. CIBC Innovation Banking announced today that it has provided growth financing to Swoogo, a leading provider of event management software for in person, digital and hybrid events. Swoogo will use the funding to solidify their position and offering for enterprise event management, helping organizers run events at scale.SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $53.25 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Mawson Gold Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 56 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.AI Artificial Intelligence Ventures Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 44 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.AltaGas Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.41 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Aecon Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.85 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Artemis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $8.10 Wednesday. No news stories available today.ARC Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $23.52 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Bedford Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 82 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $57.04 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Bird Construction Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $18.76 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Brookfield Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $56.05 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. Class A Exchangeable Limited Voting Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $56.21 Wednesday. No news stories available today.CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.72 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $63.74 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

