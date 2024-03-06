President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Azerbaijani Women On March 8

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
congratulated Azerbaijani women on the occasion of March 8,
International Women's Day, Azernews reports.
“Dear ladies!
I sincerely congratulate you on International Women's Day and
wish you good health, happiness and continued success in your
future endeavors.
The people of Azerbaijan have always held deep respect for women
and have esteemed the rights of mothers highly. The primary
principles of the state's women's policy have evolved from this
centuries-old foundation.
The preservation of our rich spiritual and moral values, and
their rightful survival to this day, is closely associated with our
mothers. Azerbaijani women, distinguished by their beauty,
elegance, and nobility, have also written bright pages in our
history by demonstrating exceptional skill and courage. They have
always been a true moral support for our society in moments of
fateful ordeals, and proved this again with self-sacrifice during
the 44-day Patriotic War.
Adhering to the traditional family values of our people, modern
Azerbaijani women possess a strong sense of modernity and an
innovative nature. As creative successors to their enlightened
predecessors who diligently worked on the path of cultural
progress, their current public reputation and important
achievements in the fields of healthcare, education, culture and
science are among key characteristic features of the comprehensive
development of our country.
We are currently living through a glorious and proud phase of
our independence. I believe that Azerbaijani women will continue to
attach special importance to the upbringing of the young generation
in the spirit of loyalty to the motherland and statehood, which is
the embodiment of our national ideals, and closely participate in
construction work in the interests of our bright future with their
public and cultural activities that bring harmony to the
development of society,” the address reads.
