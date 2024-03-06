Israeli Soldier Killed, Five Seriously Injured In Southern Gaza: IDF

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, March 7 (IANS) One Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier was killed while five others were seriously injured during fighting in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, bringing the toll of slain troops in the ground offensive against Hamas to 247.

The deceased soldier was identified as Staff Sergeant David Sasson, 21, of the Oketz canine unit, from Ganot Hadar.

At least 12 soldiers were wounded, five of them seriously -- three of the Commando Brigade and two of the Oketz unit -- in the same battle against Hamas operatives, the IDF said in a statement.

In a separate incident in southern Gaza, another soldier of the Commando Brigade was seriously wounded, the Israeli forces said.