Number Of Casualties In Borova, Kharkiv Region, Rises To Seven

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and seven injured, including three children, as a result of a Russian strike on the village of Borova, Izium district.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"As a result of the enemy shelling of the village of Borova, we know about one dead and seven injured, including three minor boys. A 70-year-old civilian local resident was killed," the statement reads.

According to Syniehubov, the 73-year-old victim has injuries from the debris, while the 44-year-old woman sustained moderate injuries.

"A 24-year-old woman was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction. Three young men aged 12 to 16 years old have mild to moderate injuries. An 18-year-old boy sustained a shrapnel wound. Medical aid is being provided to all the victims," informed the head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Kharkiv Police Investigation Department, the Russians fired from an Iskander.

"According to preliminary information, the Russians hit Iskander-M directly in the yard of a private house. There was a fire and a huge crater at the site of the hit. In addition to the house, a car burned down, and the body of a 70-year-old man was found near the car in the neighboring yard," Bolvinov said.

