Germany Joins Czech Initiative To Purchase Ammunition For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany will join the initiative of the Czech President to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside the European Union.

German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said this at a briefing on Wednesday, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

The spokesman noted that the German government has been holding "very intensive" talks with the Czech government on this issue for some time - it is about 155-mm artillery ammunition.

"There will be a three-digit number of millions of euros allocated for this, which we will support," Hebestreit said, adding that it is not finalized yet, but a decision is expected soon.

not to allow Russian propaganda to shift focus from aid to Ukrain

He characterized the Czech initiative as "very good," which makes it possible to purchase shells outside the EU with "financial means to be agreed on a bilateral basis."

As reported, Czech President Petr Pavel announced on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference that he had found about 800 million rounds of ammunition (500 million NATO standard and 300 million Soviet standard) in third countries that EU countries could purchase for Ukraine. This initiative was supported by 15 states.

The EU is currently unable to fulfill its promises to supply ammunition to the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the expense of its

production.