Ukrainian President, Greek PM Honor Victims Of Drone Attack On Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have honored the memory of Odesa residents who were killed on March 2 as a result of a Russian drone strike on a nine-story residential building.

That's according to a statement posted on the president's website, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky spoke with the residents of the damaged nine-story building and neighboring houses. The people told the president about their experiences during the enemy attack and thanked all the services and local authorities who rescued people and are now providing the necessary assistance.

The head of state expressed deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the Russian attack and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"We understand that this is an enormous pain, especially for those who have lost their loved ones," Zelensky said.

According to him, all the relevant services fulfilled their duties, helping and fighting for the lives of people.

Zelensky emphasized the importance of providing everything necessary for those who lost their homes.

"As for the apartments and the loss of documents, the authorities will definitely help with this. Everyone will receive compensation for the destroyed housing. City and central authorities will take this issue under control," he said.

The destroyed section cannot be restored and must be dismantled with further fortification of the supporting structures of the rest of the building. The owners of 12 destroyed apartments have applied for compensation under the eRecovery program, and six are in the process of applying and collecting documents.

Overnight into March 2, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with strike drones. A drone struck a nine-story residential building, destroying an 18-apartmnent section of the building.

The attack killed 12 people, including five children. Nine people were injured. Five people were rescued. The search and rescue operation was completed on March 3.

