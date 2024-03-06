Grossi, Putin Discuss Safety At Zaporizhzhia NPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi held an "important" meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Wednesday to discuss the nuclear safety and security of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Grossi said this in a post on X , formerly Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

"Important exchange with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Sochi, on the nuclear safety and security of ZNPP and other non-proliferation global challenges," the IAEA chief wrote.

No other details of the meeting were disclosed.

