Grossi, Putin Discuss Safety At Zaporizhzhia NPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi held an "important" meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Wednesday to discuss the nuclear safety and security of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
Grossi said this in a post on X , formerly Twitter, Ukrinform reports.
"Important exchange with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Sochi, on the nuclear safety and security of ZNPP and other non-proliferation global challenges," the IAEA chief wrote.
No other details of the meeting were disclosed. Read also:
IAEA chief to discuss with Putin latter's plans for seized nuclear plant in Ukraine
MENAFN06032024000193011044ID1107944740
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.