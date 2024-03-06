Ukraine, Greece Preparing Bilateral Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Greece have started preparing a bilateral agreement on security commitments.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Odesa on Wednesday, March 6, Ukrinform reports.

"Together with Greece, we have begun preparing a bilateral agreement on security commitments – our cooperation in the field of security. I hope that our teams will soon prepare the agreement for signing," Zelensky said.

Ukrainian president, Greek PM honor victims of drone attack on Odesa

He said the agreement would set out the level of cooperation and support already achieved for this year and for the next ten years.

Zelensky also stressed the need to tighten sanctions against Russia.

"This year, we must also work as actively as possible to reduce Russia's ability to finance its aggression. The less money Putin has, the fewer people he can kill. He wants no peace, no diplomacy. That is why we need to continue to tighten sanctions against Russia and punish Russian murderers for everything they have done. It is important to help our defense. It is important to limit the economic potential of Russian terrorists. It is important to support the work of the International Criminal Court and counter Russian disinformation," he said.