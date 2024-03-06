Zelensky, Mitsotakis Visit Odesa Cathedral Damaged By Russian Missile Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, severely damaged by a Russian missile strike.

The head of state announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and I visited Odesa's Transfiguration Cathedral, which had been severely damaged by a Russian missile strike," Zelensky wrote.

According to him, the vast majority of Russian targets are ordinary civilian facilities.

"We must restore each of them. I am grateful to Greece for its willingness to contribute to the restoration of our cultural heritage, particularly in Odesa," Zelensky said.

Zelensky and Mitsotakis earlier on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of a Russian drone attack on Odesa.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine