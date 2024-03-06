War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 63 Attacks In Six Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces repelled 63 attacks by Russian troops in six sectors in the last 24 hours, most of them in the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 18:00 on Wednesday, March 6.

In total, 76 combat engagements took place on the battlefield during the day, the update said.

Ukrainian aircraft struck seven areas where Russian troops were concentrated.

Ukrainian rocket forces hit five enemy targets, including an ammunition depot and four artillery pieces.

During the day, Russian invaders carried out 5 missile strikes, 75 air strikes and 65 attacks using multiple rocket launchers on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic group of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

Russian troops launched air strikes on Kamianka, Sumy region, and Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region.

More than 30 settlements in northeastern Ukraine came under artillery and mortar fire, including Yeline and Kostobobriv in the Chernihiv region, Stara Huta, Mykolaivka, Basivka and Oleksandrivka in the Sumy region, as well as Udy, Kozacha Lopan and Ambarne in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy attacks near Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region. More than 20 settlements there came under mortar and artillery fire, including Zapadne, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Kotlyarivka in the Kharkiv region.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks outside Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Terny and Spirne in the Donetsk region. Russian troops, with the support of aviation, tried to break through Ukrainian defenses there.

The Russian army launched an air strike near Yampolivka, Donetsk region.

About 15 settlements in the Lyman sector came under artillery and mortar attacks, among them Makiivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Terny, Yampolivka, Torske and Serebrianka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region. The Russians tried to improve their tactical position there.

The invaders attacked Bohdanivka, Stupochky, and New York in the Donetsk region from the air.

Russian troops fired artillery and mortars at more than ten settlements in the Bakhmut sector, including Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukraine's defense forces repelled 20 enemy attacks near Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

The areas of Pokrovsk and Netailove in the Donetsk region were hit by air strikes.

About 15 settlements on the Avdiivka axis were hit by the invaders' artillery and mortar attacks, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivka axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold off Russian troops near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. The Russians, with the support of aviation, tried to break through Ukrainian defenses there 18 times.

The Russian army carried out air strikes near Krasnohorivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine.

The invaders attacked more than 20 settlements in the Novopavlivka sector with artillery and mortars, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russians launched four unsuccessful attacks near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

Enemy aircraft also struck the areas of Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, Novodarivka and Krasne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

During the day, more than 15 settlements in the Orikhiv sector came under mortar and artillery fire, among them Malynivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka, and Piatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the Russians did not conduct assaults, but instead attacked towns and villages. More than 30 settlements came under mortar and artillery fire, including Kherson, Zolota Balka, Lvove, Antonivka and Stanislav in the Kherson region.