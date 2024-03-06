Five People Killed In Russian Missile Strike On Odesa Port Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five people were killed in a Russian missile strike on the Odesa port infrastructure early on Wednesday, March 6.

Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"We can confirm that Russian occupiers launched a strike on the port infrastructure of the city of Odesa," he said.

He said the attack had killed five people, adding that "there are also several wounded as a result of the enemy strike."

According to Pletenchuk, the investigation is currently ongoing. Details about the destruction of the port infrastructure and the exact number of victims will be given later, he added.

The Russian army attacked Odesa early on March 6. During a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, an explosion rang out at the Odesa port. Zelensky said at a press conference with Mitsotakis that there were dead and wounded due to the strike.