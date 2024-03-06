Zelensky, Mitsotakis Inspect Functioning Of 'Grain Corridor' At Odesa Port

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During their visit to the Odesa port, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis inspected the functioning of the "grain corridor" in the Black Sea, created in August 2023.

That's according to the Office of the President of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

The leaders arrived at the port of Odesa, which has been repeatedly attacked by Russian missiles and drones.

According to Commander of the Ukrainian Navy Oleksiy Neizhpapa, since July 2023, the enemy has used more than 880 kamikaze drones and over 170 missiles against the port infrastructure of the Odesa region.

He stressed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had forced Russian ships to leave the northwestern part of the sea. In addition, thanks to the actions of the Air Force, since December 2023, the aggressor has suspended remote mining of approach channels to Ukrainian ports from aircraft.

Zelensky emphasized that the constant restoration of port infrastructure, which is subject to systematic attacks, is a rather difficult task, so it is very important to strengthen its protection.

"The number one issue is, of course, air defense, which is necessary to protect people and port infrastructure," he said.

Zelensky and Mitsotakis were briefed on the functioning of the "grain corridor" created by Ukraine in August 2023 after Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17 last year.

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, said that the new corridor has enabled the export of nearly 28 million tonnes of grain and other goods to at least 38 countries in seven months. Moreover, in December-February, the volume of goods shipped in the ports of Odesa agglomeration increased significantly.

For comparison, during the Black Sea Grain Initiative, before Russia withdrew from it, 32.8 million tonnes of agricultural and other products were exported from Ukrainian ports in almost a year.

"Currently, we have two caravans entering and leaving during the day. For example, today it will be 22 vessels. We had a maximum of 47 vessels, and we started with three to five," Neizhpapa said.

