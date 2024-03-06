Construction Of Fortifications Underway In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The construction of fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia region is actively underway.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

“The construction of fortifications is underway in the Zaporizhzhia region. Sufficient funds have been allocated to enable us to complete the fortification tasks assigned to us by the military. Today, the work performed by contractors and military personnel is being carried out on time and in accordance with the deadlines given to us by the military, and all work will be completed,” Fedorov assured.

Grossi, Putin discuss safety atNPP

He added that construction works continue day and night.

This issue is under constant control of the regional administration, the Cabinet of Ministers, and the Ministry of Defense.

As reported, the government allocated UAH 1.3 billion from the state budget for the construction of fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia region.