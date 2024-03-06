1St Indian Pure Cane Juice Rum Wins Two Golds And A Silver At The Rum & Cachaca Masters Competition 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 6th March, 2024: India's first pure cane juice rum maker, Piccadily Distilleries, has once again set a benchmark for Indian Rums and has created history for India at a global level. At the recently held Rum & CachaÃ§a Masters 2024 competition, Camikara aced the Agricole aged rum category with two golds and a silver: Camikara 12YO and 8YO won gold medals and Camikara 3YO secured a silver medal. Camikara is the only Indian brand to have won among the finest rum and cachaÃ§a brands from around the world. The well-deserved accolade shows that the indigenous premium rum has emerged as a worthy contender, and the world is awakening to the new star from India that is Camikara.



The Rum & Cachaca Masters competition, chaired by The Spirits Business, is a prestigious event within the spirits industry held in London, UK. This competition holds significant weight due to its rigorous blind tasting format, which ensures an unbiased evaluation of each entry. The assessment criteria, including aroma, flavor, complexity, and balance, reflect the nuanced qualities that define exceptional rum and cachaÃ§a. With experienced professionals and connoisseurs serving as judges, the competition maintains a high standard of evaluation. Their meticulous scrutiny of each entry underscores the dedication to identifying the most exceptional expressions within the categories of rum and cachaca.



Speaking on the achievement, Siddhartha Sharma, Founder, Piccadily Distilleries said, "We wish to break the mindset that rum is a cheap drink. We have therefore produced India's first pure cane juice rum which is an Agricole style made from fresh cane juice and the palate of which is reminiscent of our weather, soil and sugarcane. This rum stands as a testament to our land and time, unabashedly different to any global product. The aged versions, which are matured for more than eight years, are more comparable to cognacs than rum and the three-year-old younger expression is more akin to premium tequila, giving you the taste of the soil and vegetation where it comes from. Camikara is an all-natural product with no added sugar."



India, the world's largest sugarcane producer, never created a quality, luxury rum - until the launch of Camikara. Although there have been several brands available in the Indian market, they have always been at the entry level. A premium category Indian rum capable of competing on a worldwide platform and making India proud has never been researched. Derived from the Sanskrit word for "liquid gold", Camikara rum is a celebration of land, time, culture and people. Camikara was born for two reasons: to rediscover the past; and to pave the way for the future making it truly a 'rum like no other'.





About Camikara



Camikara, from the house of Piccadily Distilleries, India's first pure cane juice rum, is thoughtfully crafted and matured in American oak barrels. The name "Camikara" derives from the Sanskrit term for liquid gold, paying homage to the Indian farmers who have dedicated centuries to growing and distilling sugarcane. This exceptional rum undergoes an extensive aging process, resulting in a remarkable celebration of the land, time, culture, and people. Camikara comes in three variants â€“ the limited-edition aged 12 years, Camikara 8-year-old and 3-year-old.

