Established Ohio HVAC Contractor Opens Location In Naples Florida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Naples, Florida, March 06, 2024: Newark, Ohio-based Dor-Mar Heating and Air Conditioning announced the opening of an HVAC facility to serve customers in Naples, Marco Island, Fort Myers and surrounding areas of Florida.



The facility will be staffed by experienced customer service specialists, who can schedule air conditioning tune-ups, routine maintenance and repairs, and emergency no-cooling HVAC repair appointments. They can also provide replacement equipment estimates as needed, along with professional AC installation services..



ï¿1⁄2My family has provided heating and air conditioning services to central Ohio since my grandfather started the company in 1962,ï¿1⁄2 said Steven Brewer, current owner of the family-run business. ï¿1⁄2My dad, Greg Brewer, who took over for my grandfather, recently retired to Marco Island and was frustrated by the quality of AC service available.ï¿1⁄2



He said they decided Dor-Mar could offer greatly superior service to the competition in the southwest Florida market, so opening a service center in the area was a logical next step. The company plans to transfer several of their top service technicians to Florida, but he also said they plan to hire as many additional certified air conditioning technicians as needed.



While the office is open during business hours by appointment only, the phone lines will be staffed for emergency no A/C service 24 hours a day. ï¿1⁄2Dor-Mar offers fast, same-day service, thatï¿1⁄2s our competitive advantage,ï¿1⁄2 Steven said. ï¿1⁄2We provide the best, most reliable HVAC service in any area we cover,ï¿1⁄2 he said. ï¿1⁄2Itï¿1⁄2s a matter of personal pride with us.ï¿1⁄2



The new shop opening couldnï¿1⁄2t come at a better time, with spring just around the corner, followed by the intense heat and humidity of Florida summers. He recommends customers get their air conditioners serviced now, before the temperatures rise. When the AC turns back on after the winter lull, thatï¿1⁄2s when they tend to fail the most.



ï¿1⁄2I like to joke ï¿1⁄2pay me now or pay me later,ï¿1⁄2ï¿1⁄2 he said, referring to the potential savings that preventative maintenance brings. The company enrolls every customer automatically into their Home Comfort Service program, making it relatively easy to maintain the customersï¿1⁄2 AC equipment. He said they contact their customer base in the early spring to service equipment before itï¿1⁄2s really under load. The service contract is a safety valve to ensure no families are uncomfortable or in danger from unsafe equipment, and is a ï¿1⁄2smash hitï¿1⁄2 with their customers. He urges homeowners to go ahead and schedule a spring AC maintenance soon to avoid the uncomfortable feeling of no cooling when the temperatures rise sharply.



Dor-Mar Naples Air Conditioning Repair and Service is part of the Dor-Mar Heating and Air Conditioning family of companies. The original Dor-Mar shop, based in Newark, Ohio, was founded by Frank A. Brewer, then ownership passed to his son Greg Brewer. The company is now currently owned and managed by Gregï¿1⁄2s sons Steven and Greg Brewer II.



Dor-Mar service technicians attend frequent and regular training, ensuring they keep up with the ever-changing HVAC field. Leading manufacturers Rheem & Coleman recently recognized Dor-Mar as a ï¿1⁄2Top Team Contractor.ï¿1⁄2 The HVAC contractor offers free estimates on new equipment, and provides customers with 24-hour service emergency service as needed.



Dor-Mar is a Better Business Bureau A+ accredited business and has earned an A rating on Angi (formerly Angieï¿1⁄2s List), the highest possible rating for a contractor. Currently, Dor-Mar is rated on Google at 4.7 stars with more than 1,000 customer reviews.



