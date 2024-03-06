               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
PM Visits KU


3/6/2024 3:05:33 PM

KUWAIT, March 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah paid a visit to Kuwait University on Wednesday.

His Highness was accompanied by Minister of Education, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Adel Al-Adwani, and acting KU president Mishari Al-Harbi as various departments and facilities were reviewed and briefed about. (end) hb

