Kuwait PM Stresses Resolve To Continue Combating Corruption

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah said Wednesday the government has paid much attention to fight corruption and restore stolen money.

His Highness the Premier made the statement during his visit to Kuwait University earlier in the day, saying that the government filed a corruption complaint regarding the army fund.

Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Al-Sabah added the complaint has been presented and its measures are before the court of the ministers.

He affirmed that a group of nationals have been tasked with filing law cases in some countries to restore money stolen.

"The most important matter is not only to punish those who stole money, but also to restore those funds," His Highness affirmed. (more)

hm







MENAFN06032024000071011013ID1107944631