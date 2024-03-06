China Urges US To Stop Using Philippines As Pawn To Destabilize S. China Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, March 6 (KUNA) -- China on Wednesday urged the US to refrain from using the Philippines as a pawn to destabilize the South China Sea, reiterating that Ren'ai Reef is part of China, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

The Philippines also needs to refrain from being manipulated by the US, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a news briefing in Beijing when answering a query on the remarks made by the US side concerning the recent collision between Chinese and Philippine boats in the South China Sea.

"China has indisputable sovereignty over Nansha (Spratly) Islands and its adjacent waters, including Ren'ai Reef. China Coast Guard took necessary law enforcement measures in accordance with law against the infringement and provocative moves by Philippine vessels at Ren'ai Reef," she said, insisting that the measures are justified, lawful, professional, restrained, and beyond reproach. "Ren'ai Reef is a bilateral issue between China and the Philippines. The US or any third party should not exploit the issue to sow discord, still less make interventions," said Mao.

Earlier, the US Department of State said in a statement that Washington "stands with the Philippines following China's provocative actions against lawful Philippine maritime operations in the South China Sea on March 5," which caused multiple collisions. "We condemn China's repeated obstruction of Philippine vessels' exercise of high seas freedom of navigation and its disruption of supply lines to this longstanding outpost," the State Department said. (end)

