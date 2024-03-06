Haley Suspends Bid, Paves Presidential Way For Trump

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 6 (KUNA) -- Nikki Haley announced Wednesday she is suspending her campaign for the 2024 US presidential bid.

Haley, Donald Trump's final remaining rival in the race for the 2024 GOP nomination, congratulated but did not endorse the former president.

"In all likelihood, Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee when our party convention meets in July. I congratulate him and wish him well. I wish anyone well who would be America's president. Our country is too precious to let our differences divide us," Haley told reporters.

Haley added, "it is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him. And I hope he does that."

The November rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump is getting closer as results from Super Tuesday's primaries roll in. Both notched huge wins across more than a dozen voting states, but there were still signs of potential weaknesses, like progressives casting ballots for "uncommitted" rather than Biden and college-educated suburbanites choosing former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley over Trump.

Haley, who secured only a fraction of available GOP delegates, is expected to announce today that she is exiting the Republican presidential race. Trump hasn't indicated he'll offer any olive branches to his challenger and attacked Haley in an interview yesterday. North Carolina, which barely tipped for Trump in 2020, also chose its two candidates for a high-stakes governor's race. (end)

rsr









MENAFN06032024000071011013ID1107944628