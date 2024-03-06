Kuwait PM Stresses Resolve To Continue Combating Corruption

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Premier said the government is considering carrying out with the high-speed train project to transport passengers and goods between Riyadh and Kuwait, adding that its cost is reasonable and takes into account environmental safety.

His Highness the Amir's visit to the Sultanate of Oman witnessed the inauguration of al-Duqm Refinery, overlooking the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, the Premier said, noting it is one of the pioneering projects that could be expanded in the future, and pointing out that it links Kuwait's oil exports to the world.

His Highness the Amir also held talks with brothers in Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE on enhancing security, political and economic bonds and ties for wider horizons, His Highness the Premier concluded. (end)

hm







MENAFN06032024000071011013ID1107944626