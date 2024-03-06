Kuwaiti Defense Minister, US Counterpart Eye Closer Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 6 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah discussed Wednesday, over phone, means of enhancing cooperation with his US peer Lloyd Austin.

The call initiated by Austin also covered some topics of mutual concern, and the latest developments on international and regional arenas, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Austin congratulated Sheikh Fahad on his post, thanking Kuwait for its support to enhance bilateral ties, it noted.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Fahad expressed thanks and appreciation to Austin for the call, which included good sentiments that show deep-rooted relations between Kuwait and the US, it stated.

The Kuwaiti minister directed an invitation to Austin to visit Kuwait, it pointed out. (end)

msa









MENAFN06032024000071011013ID1107944625