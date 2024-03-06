Number Of Migration Victims In 2023 Hit Record High: IOM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Mar. 6 (Petra) -- The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced that at least 8,565 people died on migration and asylum routes around the world in 2023.
The UN agency said in a statement that the number of migrant deaths increased by 20% in 2023 compared to the previous year. It also exceeded the previous record set in 2016, which was 8,084 deaths. This confirms the need for action to avoid further loss of life.
The Mediterranean Sea is the deadliest route for migrants, with at least 3,129 deaths and disappearances recorded last year.
MENAFN06032024000117011021ID1107944604
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.