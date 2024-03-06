JCD Voices Readiness To Receive Ramadan Goods, Commodities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 6 (Petra) -- The Director General of the Jordan Customs Department (JCD), Maj. Gen. Jalal Qudah said that the JCD cadres at customs centers are fully prepared and ready to receive the goods and commodities of the month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, according to a plan and a package of procedures taken by the department.The package of procedures included giving special priority to the clearance of Ramadan goods and commodities and providing all the necessary facilities and procedures to facilitate and accelerate the flow of imported goods that citizens need during this period, in line with the legislation and laws governing customs work.Qudah pointed out that the JCD has implemented pioneering national projects that help to complete customs transactions, especially food and clothing, during the month of Ramadan with ease and without delay, such as the project of merging the relevant regulatory bodies at the border crossings, which helps to improve the supply chain, unify the reference and control procedures, and provide a safe service in record time and high efficiency.The JCD is also working on implementing the risk management system in the process of targeting goods, and the pre-declaration of goods before their arrival in the territorial waters, which allows the customs cadres to start their operations before their arrival at the port of Aqaba.Qudah added that many companies joining the gold, silver, and national lists programs have contributed to achieving a strong customs partnership and a safe commercial environment that facilitates the flow of imported goods, stressing the need to make every effort and strengthen the customs cadres in the concerned centers to work around the clock according to pre-prepared systematic plans to provide the customs service in the best way and with high speed and accuracy.