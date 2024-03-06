Death Toll Of Israeli Onslaught Against Gaza Rises To 30,717

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Mar. 6 (Petra) -- As a result of the continuous Israeli onslaught in the Gaza Strip, 30,717 people have been killed and 72,156 have been wounded.The occupation forces carried out nine massacres in the last twenty-four hours, resulting in 86 deaths and 113 wounded, the Gaza Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday.It further stated that several victims remain under the debris and on the roads, and that the occupation is impeding the ability of civil defense and paramedic services to reach them.It stated that since the start of its onslaught against Gaza, the occupation has intentionally killed 348 medical professionals and detained 269 others, including hospital directors in Khan Yunis and northern Gaza.According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), the number of its employees martyred since the beginning of the Israeli aggression has reached 162, an unprecedented number in UN history, according to the organization's official website.