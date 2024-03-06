Jordan, Iraq Sign Memo On Constitutional Judiciary

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 6 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Constitutional Court signed a memorandum of understanding with the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court on Wednesday to enhance cooperation in constitutional justice.In a meeting with an Iraqi Federal Supreme Court delegation, President of the Constitutional Court Muhammad Mahadin talked about the keenness of His Majesty King Abdullah to ensure that Jordan supports Iraq's stability.Mahadin said, "The visit of the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court delegation acquires additional importance in light of the events taking place in our region that call on us to adhere to our constitutions that our peoples have accepted."For his part, the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court President, Jassim Abboud, discussed the "strong Jordan-Iraq ties and the "importance" of cooperation in constitutional justice.