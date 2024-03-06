Traffic Collision On Desert Highway Claims Life Of Security Officer, Injures Three

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 6 (Petra) --An accident on a desert highway involving a patrol unit and a cargo vehicle resulted in the death of a security officer and injuries to three civilians, according to a statement from the Public Security Department's media spokesperson.The accident occurred while the patrol was performing its duties on the highway. The cargo vehicle, losing control, swerved into the patrol, causing a collision that led to immediate injuries to four individuals.They were quickly transported to a local hospital, where the officer, identified as Nidal Muhammad Mustafa Omari, was pronounced dead. The three civilians involved in the accident are currently being treated for moderate injuries.Following the incident, the driver of the cargo vehicle, along with others involved, were apprehended as part of the ongoing investigation into the circumstances leading up to the collision.