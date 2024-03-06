Jordan Condemns Israeli Settlement Expansion In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 6 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned Wednesday the Israeli government's ongoing settlement plans in the occupied Palestinian territories. The condemnation follows the Israeli government's decision to approve the construction of approximately 3,500 new settlement units in the West Bank.The Ministry stated unequivocally that these unilateral and illegal measures violate international law, including Security Council Resolution No. 2334 and other relevant international references. It emphasized that such actions undermine the prospects for peace and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, as outlined along the June 4, 1967 borders.Sufyan Qudah, the ministry's official spokesperson, reiterated the call for the international community to fulfill its responsibilities by halting these ongoing violations of international law. He underscored the urgent need for international protection for the Palestinian people, especially with the approach of the month of Ramadan.