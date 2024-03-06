Azerbaijan Embassy Holds Heritage Art Exhibition At Jordan Museum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 6 (Petra) -- The Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Ildar Salimov, opened the "Karabakh Khanate: Historical and Cultural Profile" photo exhibition at the Jordan Museum.Salimov said, "Karabakh Khanate: Historical and Cultural Profile is a book-album prepared by a group of Georgian scientists under the guidance of Professor Eldar Nadiradze. They have collected images of more than 300 artefacts related to the Karabakh Khanate from 1747 to 1822."He said the session moderated by the First Secretary of the Azerbaijan Embassy, Ali Gadirov, that this collection of photographs of artefacts displayed in the book, which are displayed today in this exhibition, represents part of many exhibits that were collected in Karabakh in the early twentieth century and sent at that time to the archives of the Russian Empire.He explained that the documented artefacts reflect the diversity and depth of the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in Karabakh during the Khanate period, noting the "importance" of the book because of the "rare" cultural and historical value it contains researchers interested in the history of Karabakh.The director of the museum, Ihab Amarin, said, "The Jordan Museum stands as a witness to the wellspring of Jordan's wonderful and rich cultural heritage, as it displays the most important archaeological discoveries in the country and offers an enjoyable journey that emulates the story of the Jordanian people and their innovative spirit throughout history."He added that the exhibition "testified to the strength and durability of the relations between Jordan and Azerbaijan."Chair of the Council of the Eurasian International Development Association, Elchin Asgarov, reviewed the history of Azerbaijan since 1813, pointing to the artefact collected by the employees of the Caucasus Museum in Tbilisi during the era of the Russian Empire, including an exploratory trip to Karabakh in 1912, where a large artefact and material were brought to the museum.Askarov stated that the documentation book for the artefact included 300 pieces out of thousands of existing pieces.Professor of Archeology at the Hashemite University, Muhammad Waheeb, spoke about the history of Azerbaijan and its geographical location, reviewing the civilizations that passed through Azerbaijan throughout history and the most prominent historical, archaeological and tourist attractions of Azerbaijan.The head of the Amman and Gulf Centre for Strategic Studies, Muhammad Adwan, spoke about the book's documentation of archival photos of archaeological pieces and artefacts collected in Karabakh during the military campaigns and scientific expeditions in the 19th and early 20th centuries and sent to the archives of the Russian Empire in the city of Tbilisi.The book was published by the Eurasian Association for International Development with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.