Cabinet Approves Planning And International Cooperation Draft Law

Amman, March 6 (Petra) -- The Cabinet Wednesday approved the draft law on the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation (MOPIC) for 2024 before referring it to the Lower House.The draft law would strengthen MOPIC's role as a reference and link between all ministries, departments, official and public institutions and funding from other countries and international institutions.It would make the Ministry the authority concerned with developing methodologies for preparing visions, development plans and action programmes and organising the mechanism for obtaining funding from donors and international bodies to non-profit associations, companies and cooperatives.The Ministers approved a draft law ratifying an amendment to the agreement on rehabilitating and expanding the Queen Alia International Airport between Jordan and the International Airport Group Company (AGC) for 2024 before referring it to the Lower House.The Council approved a draft law amending the Civil Procedure Code of 2024 before referring it to the Lower House to limit unjustified appeals and to reduce the burden on the Court of Cassation.The Council of Ministers approved an amendment to the insurance coverage law of the Social Security Corporation (SSC) of 2024 to enable the Corporation to collect money institutions owe.The Cabinet approved the mandating reasons for the medical committees' draft law of 2024 before submitting it to the Legislative and Opinion Bureau.