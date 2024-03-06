Look: Dubai Steps Up Food Safety Inspections At Supermarkets, Hotels Ahead Of Ramadan

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 6:31 PM

Dubai Municipality has intensified its monitoring campaigns and inspection visits for food safety and public health during the holy month of Ramadan. The campaigns include various sectors such as Dubai markets, commercial centres, food establishments, food preparation facilities, restaurants, hotels, hypermarkets, and supermarkets.

Additionally, the campaigns further extend to salons, beauty centres, smoking areas in cafes and restaurants, games, and events areas, as well as labour cities and community markets across Dubai.

As part of its commitment to monitoring key sectors during the month of Ramadan, the Municipality is actively overseeing compliance with safety, public health, and food safety standards.

This includes strict compliance with approved food safety standards by both events' owners and employees across the entire food preparation process, storage, preparation, and cooking, placing emphasis on maintaining the quality and validity of the materials used.

Sultan Al Taher, Director of Food Safety Department at Dubai Municipality, said: "The focus points of Ramadan preparations include monitoring of food preparation establishments, meals, and popular kitchens, warehouses, food and consumer complexes, hotels, hypermarkets, and markets. The goal is to ensure that all residents in the emirate can get nutritious, secure, and safe food that adheres to the highest food safety standards."

The Municipality has also adjusted the opening times of Al Quoz, Al Lesili, Al Qusais, and Hatta during Ramadan, from 8am to 4pm from Saturday to Thursday. Friday will be between 8am and 12pm and from 2pm to 4pm.

