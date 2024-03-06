UAE: Team Of Doctors Perform Complex 6-Hour Surgery To Save Worker's Hand From Amputation

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 4:01 PM

Doctors gave a 41-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker a new lease on life after a tragic accident at a construction site resulted in severe injury to his right hand. The medical professionals worked together to prevent an amputation.

The patient suffered a deep laceration caused by a large piece of glass, severing critical structures in his hand up to the bone. After receiving initial treatment at a nearby hospital, where first aid was administered, he was immediately referred to RAK Hospital for specialised care.

“While managing a glass panel, it shattered, causing a deep cut on my hand. I experienced significant bleeding and was promptly taken to a nearby hospital in Ras Al Khaimah,” said the patient.

“The pain was immense. It was a very deep cut and had ruptured my veins and blood vessels. The flesh was clearly visible,” he said.

The surgeons at RAK Hospital assembled, and the patient was rushed into the operating theatre. The intricate surgery, which lasted over six hours, involved connecting blood vessels, nerves, and tendons to salvage the functionality of the hand.

Cardiovascular surgeons connected the blood vessels, neurosurgeons handled the nerves, and orthopedic surgeons addressed the tendons going into the hand, with the support of the minimally invasive surgery department.

Dr Adil Rizvi, medical director and consultant, and cardiothoracic surgeon at RAK Hospital said that human hands are a marvel of nature, and any injury to this complex system can have profound consequences.“The hand's complexity, with its blood vessels, nerves, tendons, and bones, makes treating injuries challenging and requires specialists from various fields to work together for a successful outcome,” said Dr Rizvi.

The patient's hand regained full blood supply post-surgery and he expressed his heartfelt gratitude.“I am doing better now. My stitches are being removed gradually. The pain is less intense now and hopefully, I will be recovering soon and get back to work,” said the patient.

