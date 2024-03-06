Vestian Launches Operations In The UAE

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Vestian, a leading global real estate solutions provider, is excited to announce the launch of Vestian MEA, a dedicated investment advisory services firm headquartered in Dubai for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. This strategic move underscores Vestian's commitment to strengthening its presence in the Middle East and enhancing its service offerings in the dynamic real estate market.

Vestian MEA, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vestian INC Chicago, established in 2010. Vestian MEA will operate as a specialized real estate advisory firm providing comprehensive solutions to investors seeking to capitalize on opportunities in Dubai and the UAE. The launch of Vestian MEA represents a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy, aligning with its commitment to delivering unparalleled real estate services globally.

Vestian MEA is headquartered in Dubai for the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region. The launch into the UAE is a response to the increasing demand for comprehensive real estate services and solutions in the region.

“Vestian MEA represents a strategic step forward for Vestian in the Middle East. This expansion is a direct response to the growing needs of our clients in the region and their confidence in our services. The launch of Vestian MEA symbolizes our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our clients on a global scale. Our commitment to delivering unparalleled real estate solutions is now further solidified with the launch of Vestian MEA, where we aim to provide investors in the UAE with innovative and client-centric advisory services,” said Shrini Rao, CEO at Vestian.

“I am delighted to witness the launch of our operations in the UAE. Vestian MEA is not just an investment advisory firm; it represents our commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth in the real estate sector. We look forward to contributing to the success stories of our clients in the Middle East,” stated Michael Silver, Chairman at Vestian.

“I am excited about the opportunities that Vestian MEA brings to investors in the UAE. Our team is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of excellence and innovation. By combining global best practices with an in-depth understanding of local market dynamics, Vestian aims to be the trusted partner for investors seeking strategic real estate investment advisory in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region,” commented Sanjay Sareen, Managing Director at Vestian.

The UAE, known for its dynamic business landscape and strategic location, serves as a key hub for Vestian's investment advisory services. The dedicated team at Vestian MEA comprises experienced professionals with extensive local and international real estate knowledge. The team are experts in processes which create tremendous efficiency and innovative metrics to ensure that services remain impactful and relevant at every step of client interaction.