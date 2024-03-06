Video: Dubai Metro Services Disrupted Temporarily On Red Line Due To Technical Issue

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 7:43 PM
Dubai's Road and Transport Authority on Wednesday evening announced that Metro services were disrupted between 'Equiti' and 'Discovery Gardens' stations.
The authority made the announcement on X, and added that the disruption was "due to a technical issue."
"Alternative buses have been provided between the affected stations," posted RTA.
The affected stations were on the Dubai Metro Red Line.
The following video taken by a KT reader shows the massive crowd at Dubai Internet City station at the time of the disruption:
Around 45 minutes later, the authority announced that services were back to normal.
