Renewable Energy Stock News Bite - Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) Makes NYSE Top Gainers List, Spiking Over 50%

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Renewable Energy Stock News Bites - Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA ) makes the top ten gainers list on the NYSE, trading at $1.1014, rising $0.3605 , up 48.6570%, with a day's high of $1.23.

On January 23, 2024 it received notification (the "Notice") from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") that the Company is no longer in compliance with NYSE continued listing criteria that requires listed companies to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over a consecutive 30-trading-day period.

The Company can regain compliance at any time within the six-month cure period following receipt of the Notice if, on the last trading day of any calendar month during such cure period, the Company has both (i) a closing share price of at least $1.00 and (ii) an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30-trading-day period ending on the last trading day of the applicable calendar month.

Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) is the world's largest producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva owns and operates ten plants with an expected annual production of approximately 5.0 million metric tons in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi, and is constructing its 11th plant in Epes, Alabama. Additionally, Enviva is planning construction of its 12th plant, near Bond, Mississippi. Enviva sells most of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with customers located primarily in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Japan, helping to accelerate the energy transition and to defossilize hard-to-abate sectors like steel, cement, lime, chemicals, and aviation. Enviva exports its wood pellets to global markets through its deep-water marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia, the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina, and the Port of Pascagoula, Mississippi, and from third-party deep-water marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.

