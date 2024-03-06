(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) AI Stock News Bite - Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM ), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company ("Aptorum"), and privately-held YOOV Group Holding Ltd. ("YOOV") jointly announced today that they entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (as it may be amended from time to time, the "Merger Agreement"). The Merger Agreement was approved by Aptorum,s and YOOV,s boards of directors (each board of directors, the "Board"), respectively. If the Merger Agreement is approved by Aptorum,s and YOOV,s shareholders (and the other closing conditions are satisfied or waived in accordance with the Merger Agreement), and upon consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement (the "Closing", and the date of the Closing, the "Closing Date"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aptorum organized under the laws of the British Virgin Islands ("Merger Sub") will merge with and into YOOV (collectively, the "Merger").

The stock is trading at $13.40, spiking $11.73 , up 702.40% on over 52 million shares.

YOOV is a business artificial intelligence (AI) and automation platform that goes beyond traditional automation by applying advanced AI techniques to optimize various aspects of business operations. With its comprehensive suite of tools and technologies, YOOV empowers businesses to streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and drive digital transformation. YOOV seamlessly combines its robotic process automation (RPA) platform with advanced AI capabilities, which offers a variety of possible solutions to cater to the emerging needs of companies across different sectors. Over the years, YOOV has been growing rapidly in the Asia Pacific region and serves companies of all sizes from diverse industry verticals.

Read the company,s full news and disclaimer here:

Research more AI stocks with Investorideas stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech , sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.