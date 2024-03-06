C2N Diagnostics, LLC Announces Investment From Eisai Inc.

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- C2N Diagnostics, LLC , a leader in advanced brain health diagnostics, and Eisai Inc. , a“human health care company,” have announced Eisai has made an investment of up to 15 million USD in C2N.

C2N executives say the investment reflects the two companies' shared desire to scale up and provide broad access to its PrecivityTM tests , which are innovative blood tests intended for use in patients with cognitive impairment. These tests aim to help healthcare providers determine Alzheimer's disease pathology, and aid in medical management and treatment decisions.

The companies agree that Eisai's investment will catalyze C2N's efforts to expand the availability, accessibility and use of high-performance blood biomarker tests for the early diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease in the U.S.

Dr. Joel Braunstein, C2N's CEO, said,“We greatly appreciate the dedication and thoroughness Eisai brought to evaluating the value and quality of our advanced diagnostic solutions in the field of brain health. With this financing, we're building on our history of attracting the highest-quality investors committed to changing the trajectory of Alzheimer's disease through early detection and treatment and, ultimately, prevention. We're proud to have Eisai's leadership in the field as we're transforming the management and clinical care standard for patients with Alzheimer's disease. The availability of blood biomarkers that are closely correlated with gold standard measures, such as positron emission tomography (PET) scans, will improve accessibility for patients to obtain safe and effective drug treatments as more become available.”

“The field of highly accurate blood-based diagnostics is rapidly advancing and expanding,” said Keisuke Naito, Global Alzheimer's Disease Officer, Senior Vice President, Eisai.“Given the expense and capacity limitations of PET and CSF tests, Eisai is working to support the dementia ecosystem's growth. The availability of more affordable and minimally invasive diagnostic tools helps support broad access for the management of Alzheimer's disease.”

C2N and Eisai initially announced in 2022 that they were working“to build awareness and develop real-world evidence to support the use of blood-based assays in people living with cognitive impairment who are not currently participating in a clinical trial .”

About C2N Diagnostics, LLC

C2N is a specialty diagnostics company with a vision to bring Clarity Through Innovation®. C2N strives to provide exceptional clinical laboratory services and advanced diagnostic solutions in the field of brain health. C2N's high-resolution mass spectrometry-based biomarker services and products are used for: clinical decision-making to improve patient care, including diagnosis and treatment monitoring; maximizing the quality and efficiency of clinical trials that test novel treatments for neurodegeneration; and providing innovative tools to help healthcare researchers better understand novel mechanisms of disease, identify new treatment targets, and conduct important epidemiologic studies to improve global public health. C2N assays have been used in over 150 Alzheimer's disease and other research studies throughout the U.S. and the world. This includes landmark treatment and prevention trials involving disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) that are changing the trajectory of Alzheimer's disease. C2N has ongoing collaborations with multi-national pharmaceutical and biotech companies, leading academic institutions, National Institute on Aging, Alzheimer's Association, and other non-profits and consortiums. Over 15,000 PrecivityTM-related biomarker measures have been reported through peer-reviewed publications, with many more manuscripts currently under review.

The company acknowledges generous support from National Institute on Aging, GHR Foundation, Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, BrightFocus Foundation and Alzheimer's Association. For more information visit .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink