Indian Envoy Addresses The Sri Lanka Press Institute On The Indian Story


3/6/2024 2:35:21 PM

Colombo, March 6: The Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, addressed the students and faculty of the Sri Lanka Press Institute on the“India Story”.

He elaborated on India's motto: Reform, Perform and Transform in his presentation and in answer to questions from the audience.

