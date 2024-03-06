INDIA Bloc Will Win Both Lok Sabha Seats In Goa: Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, March 6 (IANS) Expressing confidence that the INDIA bloc will win both the Lok Sabha seats in Goa in the upcoming general elections, Congress in charge for the coastal state, Manikrao Thakare, said on Wednesday that the BJP stands exposed with its 'B' teams trying to divide votes across the country.

Manikrao Thakare was addressing the media after a meeting of the opposition parties supporting the INDIA bloc here.

Goa Congress President Amit Patkar, leader of opposition Yuri Alemao, state AAP chief Amit Palekar, Goa Forward Party General Secretary Durgadas Kamat, Goa NCP (Sharad Pawar) President Jose Philip, and state Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Jitesh Kamat were present at the meeting.

Thakare claimed that the BJP wants to end democracy and hence the INDIA bloc partners have come together to save the country.

“We are getting good support from the public and that is why the BJP is so rattled that it is not getting a candidate for South Goa. We are confident that the people are with the INDIA bloc to maintain peace in Goa and the country,” he said.

“The people of Goa will elect the Congress nominees in both the Lok Sabha seats in the state," he said.

The Congress leader also claimed that the Revolutionary Goans Party is the 'B' team of the BJP.

“In most of the states, the BJP has formed such 'B' teams to divide votes," he alleged.