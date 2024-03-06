Govt Determined To Uplift Women: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 7 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has said that the Central government as well as the state government led by him were working with determination for the upliftment of women under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that in the last 10 years, the Central government has launched many schemes to empower women economically and socially.

"There has been a big change in the lives of crores of women of the country due to programmes and schemes like Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, PM Sochalay Yojana, Har Ghar Nal Yojana, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana and PM Awas Yojana," CM Sharma said on Wednesday.

The Rajasthan CM said this while virtually addressing a function organised in Jaipur on the occasion of the conclusion of the countrywide 'Nari Shakti Vandan Abhiyan' programme.

He said that this campaign has been launched to connect more than 10 crore women with PM Modi's vision of a developed India by establishing contact with one crore self-help groups.

Its goal is to recognise and honour the efforts of crores of women in the country.

Referring to Rajasthan, the Chief Minister said the state is the land of women power.

CM Sharma said that the Central and state governments have been taking concrete steps towards women empowerment.

"Through Lakhpati Didi Yojana, women will be given skill development and their annual income will be increased to Rs 1 lakh," he said.

The Rajasthan CM said that the Central government has set a target of making more than 3 crore women of the country 'Lakhpati Didi'.

"Work on this scheme is going on at a fast pace in Rajasthan also," he said.

The state government has set a target of making 11.24 lakh women of the state 'Lakhpati Didi' in a phased manner in the next three years through self-help groups, out of which more than 2.80 lakh women have come in the category of Lakhpati Didi.

Sharma said that on the initiative of the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Parliament has passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to empower women. After its implementation, women will get 33 per cent reservation in Lok Sabha and Assemblies and their participation in democracy will increase.

"If the self-esteem of women increases, the country will become stronger and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to uplift women's power will be fulfilled," he added.