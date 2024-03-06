Drug Busts In Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) SENAN has managed to seize 816 packages of drugs in the mountainous area in the Viento Frío sector, Santa Isabel district on the Costa Arriba de Colón.

Meanwhile, the Panama National Police seized 967 packages of cocaine and arrested a Panamanian citizen, after stopping a truck on the Pan-American Highway near the community of El Roble in Aguadulce.

The

Pan-American Highway

is a network of roads stretching across the Americas, measuring about 30,000 kilometers (19,000 miles) in total length, except for a break of about 100 km (62 statute miles) in an area of rainforest

separating Panama

and Colombia

known as the Darién Gap.

It starts in Prudhoe Bay Alaska and stretches to the tip of Argentina in Ushuaia.

