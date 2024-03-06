Drug Busts In Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) SENAN has managed to seize 816 packages of drugs in the mountainous area in the Viento Frío sector, Santa Isabel district on the Costa Arriba de Colón.
Meanwhile, the Panama National Police seized 967 packages of cocaine and arrested a Panamanian citizen, after stopping a truck on the Pan-American Highway near the community of El Roble in Aguadulce.
